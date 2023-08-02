GPT-3 Shows Reasoning Abilities on Par with College Undergraduates, Study Finds

OpenAI’s GPT-3, an AI-powered tool, has demonstrated reasoning abilities comparable to college undergraduate students, according to recent scientific research conducted at the University of California – Los Angeles. The study involved presenting GPT-3 with reasoning problems typically found in intelligence tests, such as the SAT.

During the experiment, GPT-3 was given tasks that required predicting the next shape in complex arrangements of shapes, as well as answering SAT analogy questions. Surprisingly, GPT-3 achieved an impressive accuracy rate of 80% in the shape prediction test, surpassing the average score of human participants and even outperforming their highest scores. Additionally, the AI exhibited superior performance in SAT analogies compared to the average scores of human participants.

Analogical reasoning, which involves drawing comparisons between familiar problems to tackle new scenarios, was a crucial element of SAT analogy questions. GPT-3’s ability to correctly identify pairs of words with analogous relationships was commendable. However, when faced with analogies based on short stories, the AI’s performance was not as strong as that of the students.

Despite these achievements, researchers remain unsure about the underlying mechanisms of GPT-3’s reasoning abilities. The limited access to its internal processes presents a challenge in determining whether the AI truly exhibits human-like “thinking” or if it employs a different approach to replicate human thought.

Further investigations are planned to gain a deeper understanding of GPT-3’s reasoning capabilities. Researchers are keen to determine if GPT-3’s reasoning aligns with human thinking or if it represents a novel form of artificial intelligence.