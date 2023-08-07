CityLife

OpenAI Rolls Out Updates for AI Chatbot, ChatGPT

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
OpenAI has recently introduced several updates for its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. These updates offer a variety of new functionalities, such as example prompts, suggested replies, follow-up questions, and a default GPT-4 setting exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

One of the notable features is the introduction of custom instructions for users. This capability allows users to provide specific information to the chatbot, which can then be utilized in future conversations. Users have the flexibility to modify or remove these custom instructions as per their needs.

The updates have been well-received by users who appreciated the default and suggested prompts, as they enhance the overall user experience by providing context-aware suggestions. Some users have also expressed their desire for a search function within the chat history, while others have emphasized the need for translated and localized landing pages and interaction pages for non-English speakers.

Currently, the custom instructions feature is in beta and available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus users. However, OpenAI plans to roll out this feature to all users in the coming future.

These updates highlight OpenAI’s dedication to continuously improving ChatGPT and transforming it into a more robust and user-friendly tool for various applications.

