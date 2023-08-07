Microsoft’s OpenAI Releases Updates for ChatGPT

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced a series of updates for its language model, ChatGPT. These updates, which will be rolled out over the next week, include various new features aimed at enhancing the user experience.

One of the key additions is the inclusion of example prompts, suggested replies, and follow-up questions. These additions are expected to make it easier for users to engage with ChatGPT and generate text-based conversations.

Furthermore, paying subscribers of ChatGPT Plus will now have a default GPT-4 setting. This means that they will no longer have to manually toggle the language model every time they begin a new chat, improving efficiency and convenience.

Another notable update is the introduction of support for multiple file uploads for ChatGPT Plus users who utilize the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin. This update enables users to seamlessly upload and interact with multiple files within the platform.

OpenAI has taken user feedback into consideration while developing these updates. Users have expressed interest in a search feature within the chat history, and OpenAI has confirmed that this feature is available on iOS. Additionally, there have been requests for translations and localizations for non-English speakers, which the company has acknowledged.

Last month, OpenAI introduced a ‘customized instructions’ feature, allowing users to provide specific information to ChatGPT for future conversations. This feature is currently in beta for ChatGPT Plus users and will soon be made available to all users. Users also have the flexibility to edit or delete the customized instructions for new conversations.

These updates aim to improve user-friendliness and customization options within the ChatGPT platform. By incorporating these enhancements, ChatGPT becomes an even more powerful AI tool for a wide range of applications.