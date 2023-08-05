Improved Features of OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant progress since its inception, with various tech companies competing to develop their own generative AI models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one such model that has gained both praise and criticism since its launch on November 30, 2022.

To enhance the user experience, OpenAI has introduced new features for ChatGPT. One of these is prompt examples, which provides users with sample prompts at the beginning of a conversation, making it easier to start a new discussion. This feature aims to improve the conversational flow and engagement.

Another notable update is the inclusion of suggested replies. OpenAI now offers users options to continue the conversation, allowing for more in-depth exploration of a topic with just a single click. This feature encourages users to delve deeper into discussions and encourages more interactive experiences.

Previously, ChatGPT users were logged out every two weeks. However, with the latest updates, users now have the convenience of staying logged in for a longer period, although the specific duration has not been disclosed.

Moreover, keyboard shortcuts have been introduced to improve usability. Users can now copy responses using the Ctrl+Shift+C shortcut, making it easier to extract important information. Additionally, pressing Ctrl+/ reveals more shortcut keys that can further enhance user navigation.

For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, OpenAI has introduced the Code Interpreter Beta tool. This tool allows subscribers to upload up to 10 files for analysis, offering features like data analysis and chart creation. It provides subscribers with more comprehensive tools to explore and interpret data.

In addition, ChatGPT Plus subscribers now have access to the GPT-4 models, expanding their options beyond the previous GPT-3.5 model. This increased capability allows for improved performance and potentially more accurate responses.

OpenAI plans to roll out these new features in the coming weeks, promising an enhanced overall user experience for ChatGPT. These updates aim to address user feedback and make the AI-powered chatbot more intuitive, convenient, and valuable for its users.