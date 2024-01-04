OpenAI’s GPT Store Prepares for Launch After a Month Delay

OpenAI’s highly anticipated GPT Store, which allows users to share and sell customized AI agents, is finally set to launch next week after facing a one-month delay. In an email to GPT Builders, OpenAI announced the upcoming launch and urged users to ensure their creations adhere to brand guidelines and are publically available.

The GPT Store was revealed at OpenAI’s developer conference in November, where it was announced that developers would be able to build AI agents known as GPTs using OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model. Previously, only ChatGPT Plus and enterprise subscribers had access to GPT customization, enabling the creation of personalized chatbots for various purposes, from explaining Gen Z memes to guiding people through negotiations.

Although OpenAI has already made its own custom GPTs available through the explore tab of ChatGPT Plus, the GPT Store will provide a platform for users to share and monetize their own creations. OpenAI intends to compensate GPT creators based on the usage of their AI agents in the store, but details regarding the payment structure have yet to be disclosed.

The launch of the GPT Store had faced several delays, primarily due to the company’s shifts in leadership. OpenAI had a tumultuous month wherein CEO Sam Altman was fired and subsequently rehired, resulting in the postponement of the store’s original November launch date. Despite the setbacks, OpenAI is now confident in the readiness of the GPT Store and eagerly awaits its official launch next week.

