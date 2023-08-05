ChatGPT Upgraded to GPT-4 as Default Version

OpenAI has recently upgraded ChatGPT to GPT-4, making it the default version of the model. GPT-4 is a large-scale language model developed by OpenAI and represents the latest iteration of their AI model.

Previously, ChatGPT was running on the GPT-3.5 version, which put it behind Microsoft’s Bing Chat. However, this upgrade aims to improve ChatGPT’s performance and offer a more advanced conversational experience.

One new feature of ChatGPT is the introduction of relevant questions to guide the conversation during chat sessions. Users can click on these questions to engage in more in-depth discussions. Furthermore, ChatGPT will suggest further responses to continue the conversation.

For Plus users, ChatGPT now remembers the previously selected model, eliminating the default back to GPT-3.5. This enhancement provides a more personalized experience aligned with user preferences.

In addition, ChatGPT now offers the ability to analyze data and generate insights across multiple files. This feature allows users to request data analysis and insights, making ChatGPT a valuable tool for data-related tasks. Moreover, the Code Interpreter Beta is now available to all Plus users.

Another improvement is that ChatGPT no longer requires users to log in every two weeks. Once logged in, users will be greeted by a welcome page, eliminating the need for frequent logins.

To enhance efficiency, keyboard shortcuts have been introduced, including (Ctrl)+Shift+C to copy code blocks. Users can explore the full list of shortcuts by pressing (Ctrl) + /.

Please note that the external links provided in this article are intended to offer additional information and save time in selection. However, their accuracy and efficacy may vary.