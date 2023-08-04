OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Updates

OpenAI has made a series of minor updates to its chatbot, ChatGPT, aimed at improving the overall user experience. These updates are part of OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to maintain ChatGPT as one of the leading examples of large language models on the market.

The latest updates include the addition of new prompt examples at the beginning of a conversation, making it easier for users to get started. OpenAI has also introduced suggested replies to allow users to delve deeper into their conversations with just a click. Additionally, ChatGPT now allows users to upload multiple files, enabling the analysis of data and the generation of insights across various files.

A significant change is that ChatGPT now operates on GPT-4 by default, which is OpenAI’s latest multimodal large language model, replacing GPT-3.5. This upgrade ensures that ChatGPT stays up to date with the latest advancements in the field.

By aligning ChatGPT with the GPT-4 model, the chatbot is able to provide more accurate responses and deliver current information to users. This update also brings ChatGPT in line with Microsoft’s ecosystem, as Microsoft has extensively integrated GPT-4 capabilities into several of its services, such as Bing Chat, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure OpenAI Service, GitHub Copilot, Bing Image Creator, and Dynamics 365 Copilot.

OpenAI has published the full list of updates, including features like extended login sessions and the introduction of keyboard shortcuts, on its official ChatGPT release notes page. These updates will be gradually rolled out over the coming week to ensure a smooth transition for users.