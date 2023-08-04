OpenAI to Update ChatGPT with New Features and Language Model Change

OpenAI has recently announced that upcoming updates for ChatGPT will include prompt suggestions and a change in the default language model for paid “Plus” users. This transition will involve a shift from GPT-3.5 to GPT-4, gradually implemented starting from the following week.

One of the newly introduced features is the ability to provide prompt examples directly within the chat input interface, which will enhance the user experience. Moreover, ChatGPT will offer example responses during conversations, serving as a helpful reference for users.

While Plus users will have the option to choose between the “3.5” and “4” language models, OpenAI intends to make GPT-4 the default model in due course. The system will also remember the previously selected model, allowing users to seamlessly continue their work from where they left off.

In addition to these amendments, Plus users utilizing the “Code Interpreter” on ChatGPT will now have the capability to analyze data across multiple files and generate valuable insights. This enhancement will further expand the functionalities available to users who rely on code execution and file loading.

OpenAI is actively working towards improving the user experience by introducing keyboard shortcuts. Users will soon enjoy convenient shortcuts, including the ability to copy the last code block by using “Ctrl+Shift+;”. Furthermore, users can expect a reduction in the frequency of login requirements, with no compulsory login every two weeks, ensuring a smoother and more seamless workflow.

