OpenAI Announces Updates to ChatGPT

OpenAI is preparing to launch a significant set of updates for its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Researchers from Stanford University and the University of California-Berkeley have observed changes in the performance and behavior of ChatGPT between March and June 2023. Alongside these developments, OpenAI is also said to be working on an advanced AI model that utilizes 10 million NVIDIA GPUs.

The upcoming update for ChatGPT introduces several new features designed to enhance the user experience and alleviate fatigue. These include example prompts, suggested replies, and follow-up questions. Additionally, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will no longer have to manually select the previously used model, as the GPT-4 by default feature will be introduced.

Other notable improvements include support for multiple file uploads in the Code Interpreter beta and the removal of the bi-weekly login requirement. Users will also benefit from shortcuts, allowing faster access to functions and increased efficiency.

Feedback from ChatGPT users has been positive, with praise for the history search feature and the default and suggested prompts feature. These additions offer context-aware suggestions and help users overcome the initial anxiety of a blank text box.

OpenAI has been consistently adding new features to ChatGPT to cater to the needs of professionals in the content marketing and SEO fields. One of the recent additions is the customized instructions feature, enabling users to provide specific instructions for future conversations.

In related news, the Link Reader feature has been reported missing from the ChatGPT Plus plugin store, and the Browse With Bing feature has been disabled since July.