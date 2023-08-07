OpenAI pursues legal action against computer science student over open-source project

OpenAI, a nonprofit research group that recently transitioned into a for-profit company, is reportedly taking legal measures against a computer science student known as Xtekky. Xtekky has developed an open-source project called GPT4free, which allows users to clone the repository and set up a chatbot on their own computer to interact with GPT-4.

This differs from using OpenAI’s GPT-4 application programming interface (API) directly, which comes with associated fees. GPT4free utilizes existing services like Microsoft’s Bing Chat and Quora’s Poe platform that already use OpenAI’s API. This enables users to access GPT-4 for free by receiving responses through a local chatbot.

While the external sites involved have not expressed any objections to GPT4free, OpenAI alleges that the project is directly targeting them. As a result, OpenAI has issued a notice to Xtekky, demanding the removal of the project from GitHub to avoid litigation. However, Xtekky has not complied and instead suggests that OpenAI file a formal complaint through GitHub’s DMCA process.

In order to minimize potential legal complications, Xtekky plans to make changes to GPT4free. These changes include transitioning to a new processing system for requests and rebranding the project.

Originally established as a nonprofit AI research group in 2015, OpenAI later transformed into a for-profit company. It is worth noting that OpenAI’s previous models, GPT-3 and GPT-4, are not open-source.