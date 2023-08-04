CityLife

OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT Service with GPT-4 as Default Model

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
OpenAI has announced that it is now recommending GPT-4 as the default model for paid users of its ChatGPT service. This marks a shift from the previous default option, GPT-3.5, and showcases OpenAI’s confidence in the newer, larger, and more powerful model.

GPT-4 has demonstrated outstanding performance in various tasks, including text generation, language translation, and creative content production. It has even proven its ability to pass standardized tests like the SAT and bar exams, highlighting its broader knowledge and capabilities compared to its predecessor.

An exciting addition to GPT-4 is its ability to process multimodal data, including images. Users now have the option to upload a picture and ask the chatbot to generate a recipe based on the image contents. This opens up new possibilities for interactive and personalized experiences.

OpenAI has also introduced some noteworthy updates alongside the model switch. Users will now find prompt examples that assist them in getting started easily. Additionally, the login duration of ChatGPT has been extended to over two weeks, ensuring a seamless chat experience.

The transition to GPT-4 as the default model will be rolled out gradually over the next week. Users who wish to access GPT-4 can subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus service for $20 per month.

This upgrade promises enhanced capabilities and more advanced features for users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT service. It reflects OpenAI’s commitment to continually improving and pushing boundaries in natural language processing technologies.

What are your thoughts on this exciting development? Let us know in the comments!

