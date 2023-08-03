OpenAI Submits Trademark Application for GPT-5

OpenAI has recently filed a trademark application for the name “GPT-5” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This application indicates that GPT-5 is an advanced version of OpenAI’s generative chatbot, with capabilities in generating human-like speech and text, as well as handling natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis.

While there is no confirmation of immediate development for GPT-5, it is likely that OpenAI’s primary objective in filing the trademark application is to protect the name and prevent unauthorized use by others. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, had previously announced a delay in the training of GPT-5 due to other priorities and tasks within the company.

Experts hold differing opinions on the potential of GPT-5 to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI). Some believe that GPT-5 could greatly enhance AI-driven productivity by automating complex cognitive tasks. However, there are concerns about the feasibility of achieving AGI using GPT’s current methods.

OpenAI’s cautious approach is evident in their decision to delay the training of GPT-5 and their focus on exploring and developing new ideas before proceeding with its development. The company had also filed for a trademark on “GPT” in December 2022.

Although it is unclear when OpenAI will begin training GPT-5 and what specific features and improvements it will offer, the company’s recent blog post suggests the possibility of achieving superintelligence within four years. However, this timeline does not align with GPT-5’s expected completion date. To keep up with the advancements in other AI models, it might be advantageous for OpenAI to lift the training halt on GPT-5 and move forward with its development soon.