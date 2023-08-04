OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Features

OpenAI is introducing a range of new features to enhance its ChatGPT chatbot product. These updates include example prompts, suggested replies and follow-up questions, a default GPT-4 setting for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, support for multiple file uploads with the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin, and more.

Initial reactions from users have been mixed. While some appreciate the new features, such as the default GPT-4 setting and the ability to stay logged in for longer, others have raised concerns. Certain users have criticized the addition of example prompts, claiming that they can be distracting, particularly for individuals with ADHD.

The impact of these new features on users’ workflows is yet to be determined. It remains to be seen which features will gain widespread adoption and effectively integrate into workflows, and which may face rejection or limited uptake in the long run.

Additionally, OpenAI has reportedly filed a trademark application for GPT-5 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application suggests potential features, including the artificial production of human speech and text, as well as translation between languages.

