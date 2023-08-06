OpenAI Announces Updates for ChatGPT Language Model

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced several updates for its ChatGPT language model, aimed at enhancing the user experience and functionality of the AI-powered application.

The updates include the introduction of example prompts, suggested replies, follow-up questions, and a default GPT-4 setting for paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers. With the default setting, subscribers no longer need to manually switch to the latest version of the model whenever they initiate a new chat.

In addition, OpenAI has now enabled support for multiple file uploads for all ChatGPT Plus users through the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin. This enhancement provides users with the convenience of uploading multiple files during their interactions with the language model.

Feedback from users has been positive, with many expressing their appreciation for features such as the search functionality within chat history and the availability of localized translations for the chatbot interface.

Recently, OpenAI introduced a ‘customized instructions’ feature in beta, which allows users to provide specific instructions for future conversations with ChatGPT. This feature will ultimately be rolled out to all users, granting them the ability to edit or delete custom instructions as needed.

These updates from OpenAI reflect the organization’s commitment to continuously improving ChatGPT’s capabilities, making it more intuitive and context-aware. By incorporating user feedback and addressing their needs, OpenAI aims to refine the user experience and ensure the language model remains at the forefront of AI-powered applications.