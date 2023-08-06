CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

OpenAI Announces Updates for ChatGPT Language Model

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
OpenAI Announces Updates for ChatGPT Language Model

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced several updates for its ChatGPT language model, aimed at enhancing the user experience and functionality of the AI-powered application.

The updates include the introduction of example prompts, suggested replies, follow-up questions, and a default GPT-4 setting for paying ChatGPT Plus subscribers. With the default setting, subscribers no longer need to manually switch to the latest version of the model whenever they initiate a new chat.

In addition, OpenAI has now enabled support for multiple file uploads for all ChatGPT Plus users through the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin. This enhancement provides users with the convenience of uploading multiple files during their interactions with the language model.

Feedback from users has been positive, with many expressing their appreciation for features such as the search functionality within chat history and the availability of localized translations for the chatbot interface.

Recently, OpenAI introduced a ‘customized instructions’ feature in beta, which allows users to provide specific instructions for future conversations with ChatGPT. This feature will ultimately be rolled out to all users, granting them the ability to edit or delete custom instructions as needed.

These updates from OpenAI reflect the organization’s commitment to continuously improving ChatGPT’s capabilities, making it more intuitive and context-aware. By incorporating user feedback and addressing their needs, OpenAI aims to refine the user experience and ensure the language model remains at the forefront of AI-powered applications.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amkor Technology Inc.

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments