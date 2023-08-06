OpenAI Announces New Updates for ChatGPT

Microsoft-owned OpenAI is set to launch a series of updates for its language model, ChatGPT, according to Logan Kilpatrick, the company’s developer advocate and expert in developer relations. The updates aim to improve the user experience by introducing various new features.

One of the highlighted features is the inclusion of example prompts, suggested replies, and follow-up questions. These additions will assist users in generating more accurate and relevant responses. Additionally, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will now have the OpenAI large language model (LLM) as the default setting, eliminating the need to manually activate it for each conversation. Plus users will also benefit from support for multiple file uploads with the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin.

The announcement has received positive feedback from users who are eagerly anticipating the updates. Suggestions from users in response to the news included the ability to search through chat history, which Kilpatrick confirmed is already available on iOS. Another user requested translated and localized landing and interaction pages to improve accessibility for non-English speakers.

The default and suggested prompts provided by the updates have also received praise for enhancing the user interface. These prompts offer context-aware suggestions, allowing for more personalized and customized conversations. OpenAI recently introduced the “customized instructions” feature, which enables users to share specific instructions with ChatGPT to improve future interactions. Currently in beta for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, this feature will soon be made available to all users.

These updates highlight OpenAI’s dedication to continuous enhancement and the advancement of ChatGPT’s capabilities. By incorporating user feedback and introducing new features, OpenAI aims to deliver an improved and more seamless experience for its users.