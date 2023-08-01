CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

OpenAI Registers Trademark for GPT-5, Possible Successor to GPT-4

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
OpenAI Registers Trademark for GPT-5, Possible Successor to GPT-4

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, has recently registered the trademark for “GPT-5,” which could potentially be the next iteration of their natural language model, GPT-4. This comes as a surprise, considering OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously stated that there were no immediate plans for developing GPT-4. The registration of the GPT-5 trademark suggests a possible change in their roadmap.

The trademark registration for GPT-5 encompasses various functionalities such as text generation, natural language processing, speech transcription, and translation. However, it does not necessarily mean that OpenAI will skip GPT-4 and directly move on to GPT-5. It is likely that they may release an intermediate model, such as GPT-4.5, before transitioning to GPT-5, as they have done with previous versions.

Currently, OpenAI appears to be focusing on the application of their GPT-4 model and continuously improving their ChatGPT service. They are also actively seeking collaborations with other companies in order to further advance their technology.

While training the next generation of large-scale natural language models may not be part of OpenAI’s immediate plans, they remain dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence technology. With their ongoing commitment, it is expected that future advancements in this field can be anticipated.

