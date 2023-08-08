OpenAI Preparing for Development of GPT-5

OpenAI has reportedly filed trademark applications for GPT-5, indicating the company’s intention to develop a new language model in the future. Although GPT-4 was just released in March, OpenAI seems keen on securing the name for its upcoming projects.

GPT-4 is currently OpenAI’s most advanced large language model. However, it is unlikely that GPT-5 will be launched anytime soon, as there are still areas for improvement in GPT-4. OpenAI’s primary focus will be on enhancing GPT-4 and delivering updates before considering the development of GPT-5. This approach is particularly crucial given the increasing number of subscribers for the paid version of ChatGPT.

Many companies file trademark applications for anticipated future products as part of their strategic planning. OpenAI’s move to protect the trademarks for GPT-3, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4 implies a preparation for future developments, even if the work on ChatGPT’s update has not yet commenced.

Despite being the most advanced version, GPT-4 still has its limitations. It occasionally generates false information and requires assistance in certain use cases, such as writing factual articles. Nonetheless, it has proven valuable for various applications, including aiding individuals in activities like half marathon preparation.

At present, the exact enhancements and capabilities that GPT-5 might bring are unclear. Given the recent release of GPT-4, it is unlikely that GPT-5 will be launched in the near future. Nevertheless, OpenAI’s progress in language models is eagerly anticipated. Any early indication of the arrival of the new model will surely generate excitement among industry observers.