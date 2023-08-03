OpenAI May Be Developing Upgraded Version of GPT as GPT-5

OpenAI, the organization responsible for ChatGPT, is reportedly working on an enhanced version of its large language model (LLM) known as GPT-5. A recent trademark filing indicates that OpenAI, with support from Microsoft, has plans to release this upgraded model. The filing describes GPT-5 as downloadable software for language model usage, indicating capabilities in artificial human speech and text recognition, natural language processing, and generation.

While the trademark filing is a strong indication, it does not confirm the definite release of GPT-5. It could potentially be a measure to protect OpenAI’s intellectual property. However, similarities between this filing and previous descriptions used for GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 suggest that the launch of GPT-5 may be on the horizon.

GPT-4, introduced earlier this year by OpenAI, is a multimodal model that accepts images and provides text output. OpenAI claims that it has demonstrated “human-level performance” on various benchmarks. With this model, ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4, assists users with writing tasks and offers prompt guidance.

Aside from ChatGPT, OpenAI has also developed other AI tools like DALL-E and Whisper. Furthermore, GPT-4 is the backbone behind Microsoft’s AI-powered search engine, Bing. It seems that OpenAI’s current focus lies in further enhancing GPT-4 before exploring the full potential of GPT-5.