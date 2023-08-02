CityLife

The Power of AI Models

OpenAI Files Patent for GPT-5 Language Model

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
OpenAI has recently filed a patent for its upcoming language model, GPT-5, indicating active development of the project. While specific technical details of GPT-5 have not been disclosed, it is expected to bring significant improvements over its predecessor, GPT-4.

GPT-5 is a downloadable computer program that aims to enhance natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis. It enables the artificial production of human speech and text, making it valuable for various tasks like translation and transcription. The patent application emphasizes the broad scope of generative AI, highlighting the potential of artificial neural networks.

Although OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has mentioned that GPT-5 is no longer trendy, it does not mean that efforts to advance language models have halted. The patent filing may simply be a necessary step in the development process, similar to securing a domain name for a product still under development.

At present, further information about GPT-5 remains undisclosed. However, given OpenAI’s ongoing commitment to improving language models, it is expected that GPT-5 will pave the way for more advanced and efficient natural language processing capabilities in the future.

