OpenAI Introduces GPTBot to Enhance ChatGPT Models

Artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has developed GPTBot, a web crawling tool designed to improve future versions of their ChatGPT models. By collecting data from the web, OpenAI aims to enhance the accuracy and capabilities of upcoming models. Web crawlers, also known as web spiders, are responsible for indexing website content and enabling search engine results.

OpenAI has emphasized that GPTBot will exclusively gather publicly available data while filtering out sources that require payment, contain personally identifiable information, or violate OpenAI’s policies. Website owners can utilize a “disallow” command to prevent the web crawler from accessing their sites.

In anticipation of the future GPT-5 model, OpenAI has recently filed a trademark application for the name. This application covers software relating to AI-driven human speech and text, audio-to-text conversion, and speech recognition. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has clarified that training for GPT-5 is still a long way off, as the company must undergo safety audits before initiating the training process.

OpenAI has faced criticism regarding its data collection practices, particularly concerning copyright and consent. In June, the privacy watchdog in Japan raised concerns about OpenAI collecting sensitive data without permission, and Italy temporarily banned ChatGPT due to alleged breaches of European Union privacy laws. Furthermore, a class action lawsuit has been filed against OpenAI, accusing the company of accessing private information from user interactions with ChatGPT. If these claims are substantiated, OpenAI and Microsoft, named as a defendant, may have infringed upon the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.