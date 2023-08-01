OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for Android Devices

OpenAI has expanded the reach of its popular generative artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, with the launch of a dedicated app for Android devices. While the iOS app has been available for a few months, Android users can now also enjoy the same convenience.

Previously, Android users had to access ChatGPT through their browsers, but the app offers a more streamlined experience. It eliminates the need for registration and waiting, allowing users to download it directly from Google Play.

The Android app provides the same features as the browser version, with a few aesthetic improvements including mobile vibration when responding. The only limitation is that the app does not support plug-ins, a feature available on the web version.

The app gives users access to both the free version of ChatGPT, powered by GPT-3.5, and the paid version called ChatGPT Plus, which utilizes GPT-4. However, it is important to note that GPT-4 may exhibit reduced performance over time.

A significant advantage of the ChatGPT app is its ability to synchronize chat histories between devices. Whether you are accessing the app from a PC browser or using the iOS or Android app, you can recover your chat histories as long as you use the same account.

With the launch of the Android version, ChatGPT is now available on both major mobile platforms. OpenAI’s powerful generative AI technology is easily accessible in the palm of your hand.