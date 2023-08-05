OpenAI Unveils Six New Features to Enhance ChatGPT User Experience

OpenAI has introduced six exciting features to ChatGPT, their popular language model designed to improve user experience and re-engage users who may have lost interest. These enhancements encompass prompt examples, suggested replies, the use of GPT-4 as the default model, multiple file uploading, longer login durations, and keyboard shortcuts.

To combat writer’s block and make ChatGPT more user-friendly, prompt examples have been introduced to assist users in generating ideas and overcoming creative obstacles. In addition, suggested replies are now available to facilitate faster and easier interactions with the chatbot.

OpenAI has also implemented improvements to enhance the accessibility and usability of ChatGPT. Users will now be able to stay logged in for an extended period, surpassing the previous two-week limit. This change allows for more convenience and flexibility while using the platform. Furthermore, the introduction of keyboard shortcuts aims to increase efficiency and improve the overall user experience.

Exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, two exciting features have been introduced. Users with a ChatGPT Plus subscription can now upload multiple files, enabling more comprehensive analysis by the chatbot. Moreover, subscribers will have the privilege of accessing GPT-4 as the default model, providing them with enhanced capabilities and performance.

These improvements reflect OpenAI’s commitment to addressing user feedback and continually refining their language model. By implementing these new features, they aim to attract and retain users, particularly those who may have initially shown interest in ChatGPT but later lost engagement.

Overall, the introduction of these features enhances the accessibility, usability, and performance of ChatGPT. OpenAI’s dedication to refining and optimizing their language model demonstrates their proactive approach to meeting user expectations and ensuring a top-notch user experience.