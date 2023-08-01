OpenAI Forms Specialized Team to Align Superintelligent AI with Human Values

OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has announced the creation of a dedicated team with the goal of aligning superintelligent AI with human values. Led by Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, the team will allocate 20 percent of OpenAI’s compute power to this endeavor, aiming to tackle the challenges of AI alignment within four years.

AI alignment refers to ensuring that artificial intelligence systems operate in harmony with human objectives, ethics, and desires. Aligned AI systems adhere to these principles, while misaligned ones deviate from them. The concept of AI alignment has been recognized since the early days of AI development, highlighting the importance of machines aligning their objectives with genuine human intentions.

Achieving AI alignment involves two main obstacles: defining the purpose of the system (outer alignment) and ensuring the AI reliably adheres to this specification (inner alignment). OpenAI’s mission is to develop a human-level automated alignment researcher that comprehends human intent and safeguards AI technologies as they evolve.

Under the guidance of Ilya Sutskever, the co-founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI, and Jan Leike, the Head of Alignment, the organization is mobilizing experts in machine learning and AI to contribute to this important undertaking. OpenAI is actively seeking individuals with machine learning experience to join their efforts in addressing the technical problem of superintelligence alignment.

OpenAI’s initiative represents a proactive approach to mitigate the potential risks associated with superintelligent AI. By involving top talent in the field and dedicating significant computing resources, OpenAI aims to find solutions to this critical challenge and alleviate concerns about the impact of superintelligent AI on humanity.