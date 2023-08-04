OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

OpenAI has recently filed a trademark application for a new technology called “GPT-5,” which is believed to be the successor to their popular AI tool, ChatGPT. The filing does not provide specific details about the next-generation language model, but it offers some hints about its capabilities.

According to the application submitted on July 18, GPT-5 is described as downloadable computer software that enables the artificial production of human speech and text. It is expected to be utilized for natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis.

Despite the lack of information about the release date in the filing, considering that GPT-4 was launched in March of this year, it is likely that the release of GPT-5 will take some time.

It is common for large companies to file trademarks for products that may never be released. Although the chances of GPT-5 not being released are slim, it is important to note that this filing is solely for trademark purposes. OpenAI has not made any official announcements regarding GPT-5.

As of now, it remains uncertain if GPT-5 will possess full AI-powered human speech capabilities like other popular virtual assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon’s Alexa. The filing provides no indication in this regard.

Overall, the trademark application gives us a glimpse into OpenAI’s plans for future advancements in language models, but we will have to wait for official announcements to learn more about GPT-5’s features and release date.