OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

OpenAI has recently submitted a trademark application for their upcoming technology, GPT-5. This application suggests that GPT-5 will be the next iteration of OpenAI’s popular AI tool, ChatGPT. The trademark filing describes GPT-5 as downloadable computer software designed for the artificial production of human speech and text.

While specific details about the capabilities of GPT-5 are not provided in the application, it does raise the question of whether the new software will possess advanced speech capabilities similar to virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon’s Alexa. The filing also mentions that GPT-5 will be utilized for natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis.

No release date for GPT-5 is mentioned in the filing. However, considering that OpenAI released GPT-4 just a few months ago in March, it is expected that the launch of GPT-5 will take some time.

It is worth noting that companies often file trademarks for products that may never come to fruition. However, it is unlikely to be the case with GPT-5. Yet, it is important to emphasize that this trademark filing does not provide any confirmed details about GPT-5 from OpenAI.