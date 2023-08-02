OpenAI Files Trademark Application for ‘GPT-5’ Language Model

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has recently filed a trademark application in the US for a language model named ‘GPT-5’. This application suggests that OpenAI might have plans to release a new large language model in the future. According to the application, ‘GPT-5’ is described as downloadable computer software for utilizing a language model. The description closely aligns with previous trademark filings for GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

While the trademark application does not provide a specific launch date for ‘GPT-5’, it does offer some insights into the potential features of the model. The application mentions various software capabilities such as natural language processing, generation, understanding, analysis, machine-learning-based language and speech processing, text and speech translation, machine learning, predictive analytics, voice and speech recognition, and the development and implementation of artificial neural networks.

However, it is important to note that OpenAI’s previous models have employed similar descriptions, and all the mentioned features are already available in GPT-4. This indicates that instead of developing a GPT-5 model in the near future, OpenAI might focus on enhancing GPT-4’s features through the use of tools like plugins and custom instructions.

It is crucial to understand that the existence of a trademark application does not necessarily confirm the availability of a working product. Companies frequently file trademarks or patents for concepts that are yet to be developed, either for strategic reasons or to safeguard their intellectual property. Therefore, ‘GPT-5’ could potentially represent an improved or refined version of GPT-4.

Without official information from OpenAI, the exact details of what ‘GPT-5’ will entail remain unclear. It is possible that OpenAI and Microsoft may prioritize refining existing models and expanding their capabilities through the addition of plugins, rather than focusing on the development of new models with increased raw power.