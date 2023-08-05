OpenAI Continues to Enhance AI Chatbot, ChatGPT

OpenAI is focusing on improving its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, with a series of upgrades set to be released soon. These improvements include case prompts, suggested answers, follow-up questions, and a default GPT-4 setting for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Additionally, users will now have the ability to upload multiple files with the OpenAI Code Translator plugin.

While some users have praised these new features, concerns have been raised about the addition of illustration prompts, as they may be distracting, particularly for individuals with ADHD. Nevertheless, it is still too early to determine the popularity and adoption of these features.

In addition to the upgrades, OpenAI has filed a trademark application for GPT-5 with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The application indicates that GPT-5 may have capabilities such as generating human speech and text, as well as language translation.

OpenAI is committed to continuously improving ChatGPT and providing users with more options and enhancements in their interactions with the AI chatbot. The development of these upgrades and the trademark application highlight OpenAI’s dedication to advancing artificial intelligence technology to better serve its users.