OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

OpenAI, the technology company, has applied for a trademark registration of “GPT-5” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This move comes as a surprise, considering earlier reports suggesting a request to pause research on GPT-5 by individuals in the technology industry, including Elon Musk.

According to the information provided by USPTO, GPT-5 is expected to offer various features such as text generation, natural language understanding, speech transcription, translation, and analysis. However, it should be noted that OpenAI had previously mentioned in June that training for GPT-5 had not yet begun.

Experts speculate that OpenAI’s intention behind filing the trademark application might be solely for protective purposes. There appears to be uncertainty regarding whether training for GPT-5 has commenced in the past two months.

It is important to mention that the accuracy and reliability of external sources linked within this article cannot be guaranteed. The provided links are for additional information and convenience purposes only.