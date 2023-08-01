CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

OpenAI, the technology company, has applied for a trademark registration of “GPT-5” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This move comes as a surprise, considering earlier reports suggesting a request to pause research on GPT-5 by individuals in the technology industry, including Elon Musk.

According to the information provided by USPTO, GPT-5 is expected to offer various features such as text generation, natural language understanding, speech transcription, translation, and analysis. However, it should be noted that OpenAI had previously mentioned in June that training for GPT-5 had not yet begun.

Experts speculate that OpenAI’s intention behind filing the trademark application might be solely for protective purposes. There appears to be uncertainty regarding whether training for GPT-5 has commenced in the past two months.

It is important to mention that the accuracy and reliability of external sources linked within this article cannot be guaranteed. The provided links are for additional information and convenience purposes only.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Countries Wary of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Evolution of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems: Transforming Media Consumption on the Move

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Concerns Arise Over Elon Musk’s Behavior and Starlink’s Influence

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Countries Wary of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Evolution of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems: Transforming Media Consumption on the Move

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Concerns Arise Over Elon Musk’s Behavior and Starlink’s Influence

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Neon Raises $46M in Funding for Serverless PostgreSQL Database

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments