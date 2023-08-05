OpenAI Releases Updates to ChatGPT Model

OpenAI has recently made a series of updates to improve the user experience and expand the capabilities of its ChatGPT model. These updates have been introduced in response to the features offered by its emerging competitor, Claude.

The release notes published on August 3, 2023, provided details of the new features. One significant addition is the inclusion of prompt examples, enabling users to start conversations more easily. By providing examples at the beginning of a chat, users can quickly initiate discussions. Additionally, suggested replies have been introduced to offer relevant suggestions for continuing conversations with the model.

Another notable update is that Plus users of ChatGPT will now have GPT-4 set as the default model, eliminating the need to revert back to GPT-3.5. Plus users will also have the ability to analyze data across multiple files, offering similar functionality to a feature provided by Claude. This multi-file analysis feature allows users to derive insights from various sources.

Furthermore, OpenAI has released the ChatGPT app for Android, which is currently available for download in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil. The availability of the app will be expanded to other countries in the coming weeks.

OpenAI has also introduced a beta feature called custom instructions, providing users with more control over ChatGPT’s responses. This feature allows conversations to be guided based on user preferences. Currently, it is accessible to Plus users and will soon be made available to all users.

Additionally, the number of messages that ChatGPT Plus customers can send with GPT-4 has been increased. The previous limit has been doubled, now allowing 50 messages every three hours.

OpenAI has also introduced the Code Interpreter feature, which enables ChatGPT to run code, analyze data, create charts, edit files, and perform various mathematical operations. This capability was initially made available to ChatGPT Plus users on July 6, 2023.

These updates demonstrate OpenAI’s commitment to continuously improving the ChatGPT experience and expanding the model’s capabilities.