OpenAI Introduces New Updates to ChatGPT with Multiple File Upload Feature

OpenAI has recently announced some exciting updates to their AI-powered chatbot technology, ChatGPT. One notable addition is the ability for users to upload multiple files for data analysis. This feature will be made available to all Plus users in the experimental version of Code Interpreter starting next week.

The new multiple file upload feature allows users to analyze data from various sources within a single session. This functionality proves to be highly valuable in tasks like comparing data from different datasets, identifying patterns across multiple datasets, and gaining insights from large volumes of data.

ChatGPT Plus, now utilizing GPT-4 as the default language model, is priced at a minimum of $20 per month. Although it might seem costly to some, it offers a more advanced language model compared to the free version of GPT-3.5. GPT-4 is larger and smarter, enabling users to harness enhanced capabilities for their language-related tasks.

Additionally, OpenAI has introduced several new features to enhance the experience for free users as well. Soon, users will have access to suggested replies, a feature that is already present in Google Bard. This will make conversations more interactive and convenient. Moreover, quick examples and new keyboard shortcuts will also be introduced, further streamlining user interactions with ChatGPT.

These updates from OpenAI not only offer improved functionality for data analysis but also enhance the overall user experience. Whether you are a free user or a Plus subscriber, these new features are set to elevate your interactions with ChatGPT and provide valuable insights for various tasks.