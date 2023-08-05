OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Features and Improvements

OpenAI has announced a series of updates to its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, aimed at enhancing user interaction and overall experience. These updates will be rolled out over the next week, introducing various new features.

One significant addition is the introduction of prompt examples, which will provide users with helpful suggestions to assist them in formulating their inquiries. This replaces the blank initial page and enables users to get started quickly. Suggested replies will also be incorporated, allowing ChatGPT to propose relevant conversational continuations, making discussions more engaging.

A notable change is the adoption of GPT-4 as the default model, replacing its predecessor GPT-3.5. Users will now experience GPT-4 as their default selection, and the AI system will remember the user’s last chosen model, eliminating the need for manual switching.

OpenAI has also introduced the ability for users to upload multiple files, allowing ChatGPT to analyze and derive insights from multiple files simultaneously. This feature will be available to Plus users through the Code Interpreter beta.

In addition to these updates, OpenAI has made improvements to the login duration, enabling users to remain logged in for extended periods without the need for frequent logins. Furthermore, OpenAI has enhanced the login page to create a friendlier user experience.

To facilitate quicker access to ChatGPT functions, OpenAI has implemented keyboard shortcuts, making it easier for users to perform actions such as copying code blocks or accessing a full list of shortcuts.

OpenAI is also actively working on the development of GPT-5, an advanced language model with suggested features such as reduced hallucinations, multi-modal capabilities, improved memory, and an increased parameter count. While an official launch date for GPT-5 has not been confirmed yet, it highlights OpenAI’s continuous efforts to improve and expand its AI capabilities.