OpenAI Enhances User Interaction and Upgrades ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a series of updates to improve user interaction and experience with their AI chatbot, ChatGPT. These updates will be rolled out gradually over the next week.

One of the key improvements is the introduction of prompt examples. Users now have the option to use helpful suggestions when formulating their inquiries, replacing the previous blank initial page. This feature aims to make it easier for users to interact with ChatGPT.

Suggested replies have also been added, enabling ChatGPT to provide relevant continuations of conversations. Users can benefit from these suggestions to enhance their understanding of the discussions.

The most significant change is the default model shift from GPT-3.5 to GPT-4. With this update, GPT-4 becomes the automatic choice for users, eliminating the need for manual model selection. Additionally, ChatGPT will remember the user’s last chosen model.

To further enhance functionality, users will now have the ability to upload multiple files simultaneously. This allows ChatGPT to analyze and derive insights from multiple files at once. The feature is available to all Plus subscribers as part of the beta version of the Code Interpreter.

OpenAI has also improved login duration, preventing users from having to log in every two weeks. In addition, a user-friendly login page has been introduced, enhancing the overall experience.

OpenAI has implemented keyboard shortcuts to provide faster access to ChatGPT’s functions. Users can now use ‘Ctrl + Shift + C’ to copy code and ‘Ctrl + /’ to display the shortcuts in full.

It is worth noting that OpenAI has filed trademark applications for GPT-5, an advanced language model. Although the official launch has not been confirmed, there is speculation that GPT-5 will offer reduced hallucinations, multi-modal capabilities, improved memory, and other enhancements. Public availability is expected in the near future.