OpenAI Enhances User Experience with Updates to ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a significant update to ChatGPT, the generative AI tool, aimed at enhancing the user experience. These updates will be available to users within the next week.

To help users get started, ChatGPT now showcases prompt examples on its home page. This feature enables users to quickly frame powerful prompts or gain creative inspiration from the examples provided. Users can also initiate conversations by selecting an example and then follow up with their own prompts.

To facilitate continuous conversations, ChatGPT now suggests relevant prompts or replies after generating a response. Users can click on these suggestions to explore additional information related to their query.

OpenAI has made the latest version, GPT-4, accessible to all ChatGPT Plus users by default. GPT-4 represents a significant advancement in the large language model that powers the tool. Previously, Plus users would default to GPT-3.5 when starting a new chat, but OpenAI has addressed this issue and ensured that Plus users consistently remain on GPT-4.

Free users of ChatGPT will continue to have access to GPT-3.5.

The recent updates also introduce the ability for ChatGPT Plus users to upload multiple files for data analysis. This feature enables users to generate insights and meaningful observations from their data. Free users, unfortunately, do not have access to this file uploading capability.

In order to enhance the user experience, ChatGPT now offers keyboard shortcuts. Currently, the AI tool supports seven keyboard shortcuts for Windows PCs, enabling quick access to various functions such as opening a new chat and copying code blocks or responses.

Additionally, ChatGPT will no longer log users out of their accounts every two weeks. This change ensures that users remain logged in, and when logging in again after a manual logout, they will be greeted with a more welcoming page.

These updates will be implemented worldwide for all ChatGPT users in the coming week.