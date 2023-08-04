OpenAI Enhances ChatGPT with New Features and Updates

OpenAI has announced a set of new features and updates for its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT. These enhancements aim to improve the user experience and expand the capabilities of the system.

One of the key updates is the inclusion of example prompts, suggested replies, and follow-up questions. These features are designed to reduce user fatigue by providing helpful suggestions during conversations. However, initial user reactions to these updates have been mixed, with some finding the example prompts to be distracting.

Another significant update is the option for ChatGPT Plus subscribers to use the latest OpenAI large language model (LLM) by default. This eliminates the need to manually enable the advanced model for each new chat, making it more convenient for users.

OpenAI has also introduced support for multiple file uploads when using the OpenAI Code Interpreter plugin. This feature enhances the functionality of ChatGPT by allowing users to easily share and work with files during their conversations.

In addition to these updates, OpenAI has filed a trademark application for GPT-5 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application suggests potential features such as artificial speech and text production, as well as language translation capabilities. This indicates OpenAI’s ongoing commitment to advancing and expanding the capabilities of ChatGPT.

It is too early to determine which features will be widely adopted by users and which may face rejection. However, OpenAI’s dedication to improving ChatGPT shows their commitment to providing a more efficient and effective AI chatbot experience.