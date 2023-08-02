Meta Releases Open-Source AI Code AudioCraft for Music Creation

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled a new open-source AI code called AudioCraft. This code allows users to harness generative AI to create music and sounds. AudioCraft comprises of three AI models, each serving different functions in sound generation.

The first model, called MusicGen, takes text inputs to generate music. It underwent training using 20,000 hours of music owned by Meta or music specifically licensed for this purpose. The second model, AudioGen, produces audio based on written prompts. It simulates sounds like barking dogs or footsteps and was trained on publicly available sound effects. The third model is an enhanced version of Meta’s EnCodec decoder, enabling users to create sounds with minimal artifacts.

A media demo showcased AudioCraft’s capabilities by producing sample audio that sounded natural, including whistling, sirens, and humming. However, while the guitar strings felt realistic, there was still an artificial quality. Meta joins other companies, such as Google, in exploring the fusion of music and AI. Google’s MusicLM, a large language model that generates sounds based on text prompts, however, is only accessible to researchers.

Meta believes that AudioCraft has the potential to revolutionize music creation, akin to the impact of synthesizers. It recognizes the challenge of developing AI models for music production, given that audio involves millions of actions compared to the thousands found in written text models. Meta emphasizes the importance of open-sourcing AudioCraft to diversify the training data used. By sharing the code, the company hopes that researchers can develop new approaches to address potential biases and misuse of generative models.

Despite the potential of AI-generated music, concerns about copyright infringement have been raised by music labels and artists. Meta’s concept of a “synthesizer” would need to address these concerns in order to gain wider acceptance and appeal to fans seeking machine-generated songs beyond generic elevator music and stock tracks.