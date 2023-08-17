Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C: A Color E Ink Tablet for E Ink Enthusiasts

I’ve recently had the opportunity to spend time with a highly anticipated device for E Ink lovers – a color E Ink tablet. The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is a 10.3-inch tablet that features a color E Ink display and comes with a stylus. While it may come with a price tag of $600, it is well worth the investment for comic book, manga, and graphic novel enthusiasts.

Although the tablet offers color, it is primarily designed for reading, writing, and note-taking in a distraction-free environment. The E Ink display uses E Ink’s newest Kaleido 3 color screen, incorporating an RGB filter array over a black-and-white paper film to generate over 4,000 different colors.

The tablet does not use backlighting for illumination but instead features adjustable warm and cool LED front lights. It has a sleek metallic design, similar to its colorless sibling, the Boox Tab Ultra. Both versions of the tablet are equipped with a Qualcomm octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. They offer an extended battery life of weeks and run on the Android 11 operating system, with access to the Google Play store.

The color on the Tab Ultra C, although not vibrant like that of a phone or traditional tablet, has a muted, print-like quality that is ideal for books, comics, and other documents that rely on still images. It provides a unique reading experience, especially for graphic novels and comics.

While reading on the Tab Ultra C, I found that the colors appeared as if they had been printed directly onto the page. The 10.3-inch screen size allowed me to view the entire page comfortably. However, there were some minor issues with screen flickering and ghosting, common among E Ink devices. Adjusting the E Ink settings resolved these problems, and Boox provides easy access to these settings through a swipe-down menu.

The tablet does offer internet access through its NeoBrowser, but webpages and videos appear pixelated and lack the vibrant colors seen on LCD screens. Thus, it is not recommended for extensive video viewing.

Overall, the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C is a remarkable device for E Ink enthusiasts. Its color E Ink display enhances the reading experience, particularly for comic book and graphic novel fans. It is well-designed, offers ample storage, and provides a long battery life. Despite its limitations in video playback, it is an excellent choice for those looking for a dedicated device for reading and productivity.