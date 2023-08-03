Ontotext Launches GraphDB 10.3 with Enhanced User Experience and Deeper Insights into RDF Data

Ontotext has introduced GraphDB 10.3, a new version of their graph database that brings several enhancements to improve user experience and provide deeper insights into RDF data. One of the key additions is the integration of ChatGPT, a popular large language model. This integration enables users to better understand SPARQL queries and results, allowing them to leverage ChatGPT’s capabilities to extract valuable insights from their RDF data.

With the integration of ChatGPT, users now have the ability to explain queries and results, facilitating a more informed decision-making process and maximizing the value extracted from RDF datasets. They can directly pose generic questions to ChatGPT from SPARQL, enriching their graphs and obtaining additional information.

Another notable improvement is the upgrade of Ontop, a powerful data virtualization solution, to version 5. This upgrade significantly reduces the time and effort required to construct a knowledge graph from existing data sources. It includes new features and expanded support for various data sources.

In addition, GraphDB 10.3 brings enhancements to the Elasticsearch and Solr connectors, offering users more flexibility in indexing and searching their data. The release also introduces a dedicated OpenSearch connector.

Besides these enhancements, GraphDB 10.3 includes various other improvements and bug fixes, ensuring a better user experience and enhanced system stability. For more information about GraphDB 10.3 and its features, please visit the Ontotext website.