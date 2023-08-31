Boost Your Storage with a Great Value Offering at Newegg

If you’re in need of extra storage for your games library, Newegg has a fantastic deal for you. You can now grab the Solidigm P41 Plus, a Gen 4 M.2 SSD, for just $69. This SSD offers sequential read and write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s respectively, providing you with fast and efficient performance.

Compared to other SSDs on the market, the Solidigm P41 Plus is a great option at an affordable price. It’s important to compare different SSDs before making a purchase, so you can get a better idea of the performance and features offered by each drive.

Sale on the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard

For professionals and those who prioritize work and productivity over gaming, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard is an excellent choice. This keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon for $104, thanks to a generous $45 coupon discount.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini offers a sleek design and functionality that caters to the needs of professionals. Its reduced price makes it a highly attractive option for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient keyboard for work.

Lian Li O11 Air Mini Case with Enhanced Airflow

If you’re in the market for a small form factor case that provides efficient airflow, look no further than the Lian Li O11 Air Mini. This case is designed with mesh panels at the front and top, allowing for improved airflow.

With a price of $90, thanks to a $9 discount with the code LDCV29266 at the checkout, the Lian Li O11 Air Mini offers an excellent balance between aesthetics and functionality. Its enhanced airflow design ensures that your components stay cool, making it a great choice for gamers and PC enthusiasts.

If you’re interested in these deals, be sure to take advantage of them before they expire. Make the most of these discounted prices and upgrade your storage, keyboard, or PC case today.

Definitions:

– M.2 SSD: A solid-state drive (SSD) that uses the M.2 form factor, which is a small, compact, and high-performance storage solution.

– Sequential read and write speeds: The speed at which an SSD can transfer data in a sequential manner. These speeds indicate how quickly the drive can read and write large files.

– SSD: Solid-State Drive, a storage device that uses flash memory to store data, offering faster performance and higher reliability compared to traditional hard disk drives (HDDs).

