Forest Eye Tool Allows Public to Monitor Logging in British Columbia’s Old-Growth Forests

The public now has access to an online tool called Forest Eye that enables them to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia (B.C.). Forest Eye uses provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to pinpoint the areas where timber companies have conducted logging activities in old-growth forests designated by the government.

The tool was created to address the lack of information provided by the government and their attempts to shape the narrative around old-growth protection. Since the B.C. government announced the temporary deferral of cutting specific areas of old growth in 2020, the public and media have not been able to obtain basic information about these deferral areas, including their location, size, and status.

Forest Eye’s database aims to bridge this information gap by tracking the overlap between mapped old-growth areas and cutting permits, identifying vegetation loss as an indicator of logging. The system can distinguish between logging and other disturbances, such as wildfires, and can confirm the presence of logging through indicators like roads and slash piles.

The tool issues alerts on an interactive map for each instance of logging in old-growth areas, providing information on the size, location, and date of the logging, as well as the timber company responsible. Users can sign up for updates and alerts whenever new logging is confirmed.

So far, the site has confirmed 214 alerts, revealing that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferral have been logged. Major logging companies like Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, and Western Forest Products, as well as the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, have been identified as responsible for most of the old-growth alerts recorded.

Forest consultants have praised Forest Eye for its accuracy and robustness. However, the B.C. government has not provided a similar tool for public use, which is seen as a missed opportunity by those who believe that the government could create a better tool.

The Forest Eye system is considered a critical step in analyzing vegetation data and holding corporations accountable for their logging practices. The project has been applauded for its efforts in protecting old-growth forests and holding corporate greed accountable.