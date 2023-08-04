Study Shows AI Tools Can Detect Early Signs of Breast Cancer with Promising Results

An ongoing study in Sweden is currently evaluating the effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in detecting early signs of breast cancer. Published in The Lancet Oncology, the study has shown promising results, indicating that AI-based scans can identify more warning signs of cancer and perform the task faster than human radiologists.

The study involved analyzing mammograms from 80,000 patients in Sweden. Half of the mammograms were reviewed by teams of radiologists, while the other half were assessed by AI before being reviewed by a radiologist. The AI-assisted scans discovered 20% more early signs of cancer compared to the readings of human-only radiologists. Additionally, the AI evaluations were performed 44% faster than those conducted by the radiologist teams.

It should be noted that although AI showed similar accuracy in detecting cancer and had a low false positive rate, researchers emphasize that AI alone cannot replace medical professionals. Dr. Kristina Lang, the lead author of the study, stated the need to understand the implications of AI on patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness.

However, experts recognize that AI can significantly reduce the workload for radiologists. By automating certain tasks, AI allows radiologists to focus on other important aspects of patient care. Dr. Laura Heacock, a breast radiologist at NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center, explained that AI tools should be used alongside highly trained radiologists who make the final diagnosis.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with 2.3 million new cases and 685,000 reported deaths in 2020. The organization advises women to seek medical care if they notice any abnormal breast lumps, even if they are not experiencing any pain. Early detection plays a crucial role in improving patient outcomes.