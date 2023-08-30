New Crew Members Adjust to Life Aboard the International Space Station

Summary:

Four new crew members have joined the Expedition 69 team on the International Space Station (ISS), while another quartet is preparing to return to Earth after a six-month stay. The astronauts are adjusting to life in weightlessness and familiarizing themselves with station operations and procedures. They are also learning how to perform daily activities such as making meals, exercising, and using the station’s bathroom facilities. The new crew members will be living and working alongside seven other astronauts from various countries until September when four flight engineers are scheduled to return to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. The returning astronauts are currently handing over their responsibilities to the newly arrived crew while preparing for their departure. Additionally, ongoing research activities are being conducted, including space biology experiments and the monitoring of a free-flying robotic helper called Astrobee.