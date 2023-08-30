CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

New Crew Members Adjust to Life Aboard the International Space Station

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 30, 2023
New Crew Members Adjust to Life Aboard the International Space Station

Summary:

Four new crew members have joined the Expedition 69 team on the International Space Station (ISS), while another quartet is preparing to return to Earth after a six-month stay. The astronauts are adjusting to life in weightlessness and familiarizing themselves with station operations and procedures. They are also learning how to perform daily activities such as making meals, exercising, and using the station’s bathroom facilities. The new crew members will be living and working alongside seven other astronauts from various countries until September when four flight engineers are scheduled to return to Earth on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. The returning astronauts are currently handing over their responsibilities to the newly arrived crew while preparing for their departure. Additionally, ongoing research activities are being conducted, including space biology experiments and the monitoring of a free-flying robotic helper called Astrobee.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

A Paldean Adventure: Welcome to the Paldean Region in Pokémon GO!

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Bridging the Gap: AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions for Remote Healthcare Services

Aug 30, 2023
News

Undertale Arrives in Drums Rock: New DLC and Extreme Mode Now Available

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

The Possibilities and Pitfalls of AI: Insights from Experts

Aug 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

British Officials Warn About Security Risks of AI Chatbots

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

A Paldean Adventure: Welcome to the Paldean Region in Pokémon GO!

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Easier Podcasting

Aug 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments