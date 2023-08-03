OneWeb to Establish Presence in French Polynesia

OneWeb, a low-earth orbit satellite broadband provider, has partnered with Groupe OPT to establish a presence in French Polynesia. This move positions OneWeb as a direct competitor to Starlink.

OneWeb operates a constellation of approximately 650 telecommunications satellites in low-earth orbit, offering high-speed internet access to regions with limited terrestrial connectivity. Unlike Starlink, OneWeb primarily targets telecommunications companies looking to expand their services to customers in areas without reliable wired connections.

As part of the partnership, Groupe OPT will sell telecom capacities on its undersea cables with the assistance of OneWeb. 18 antennas are currently being installed at the Tahiti Nui Telecom site in Papeno’o. Initially, French Polynesia will serve as a relay point for OneWeb, routing its traffic through Groupe OPT’s cables to its terminal points in Hawaii and Australia.

The collaboration is expected to bring significant revenues to Groupe OPT as OneWeb will pay for hosting and maintenance of its installations in the territory. Additionally, this partnership presents the opportunity for high-speed internet distribution in remote islands, as the current satellite contracts for internet distribution in these archipelagos will expire in 2026.

Groupe OPT has also expressed interest in partnering with Starlink to provide internet services to remote islands in French Polynesia.