OnePlus Set to Enter Foldable Market with OnePlus Open

OnePlus is gearing up to make its mark in the foldable smartphone market with the highly-anticipated OnePlus Open. Recent renders of the device have emerged, providing a clearer picture of its design. These renders showcase a wider aspect ratio compared to earlier prototypes, featuring rounded edges that not only improve ergonomics but also suggest one-handed usability.

Leaked images reveal that the OnePlus Open will sport a faux leather-like finish on the back, adding a premium feel to the device. The position of the speakers has also been adjusted to enhance sound quality.

When it comes to the display, the selfie camera within the folding screen has been moved from the left corner to the right for better aesthetics and functionality. While the OnePlus Open bears resemblance to Oppo’s Find N2, OnePlus is expected to introduce unique modifications such as larger displays and the incorporation of a faux leather back.

The design of the foldable device’s circular camera island appears more prominent, possibly housing a ToF or LiDAR sensor to enhance autofocus capabilities. The renowned ‘Hasselblad’ branding might be replaced with a simple ‘H’ logo. Additional design elements include an alert slider on the left side and a power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner on the right side.

Rumors suggest that the launch of the OnePlus Open was delayed due to a switch to Samsung’s display panel. The leaked renders indicate that OnePlus has made significant changes to the original design plan.

Overall, the OnePlus Open seems poised to enter the foldable smartphone market with a unique blend of design and features. Fans eagerly await its official release to experience the innovation OnePlus brings to this growing market.