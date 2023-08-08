OnePlus to Launch First Foldable Smartphone in India

OnePlus is planning to release its inaugural foldable smartphone in India, called the OnePlus Open. This move comes after several foldable devices entered the market in the past year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

According to leaked information from tipster Yogesh Brar, the speculated price of the OnePlus Open in India is expected to be below Rs. 1,20,000. If true, this would position it as a more affordable alternative to the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 5, which starts at Rs. 1,54,999. The Tecno Phantom V Fold, released earlier this year, is priced at Rs. 88,888.

Newly surfaced design renders suggest that the OnePlus Open will feature a larger circular rear camera module than previously anticipated. Furthermore, the device is predicted to boast a wider display with rounded corners, even on the hinge side.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Open is anticipated to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to offer a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer panel, both with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Regarding photography capabilities, the OnePlus Open is likely to sport two 32-megapixel front camera sensors, a 50-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens.

Consumers in India eagerly await the release of the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone, as they are intrigued by its specifications and pricing in comparison to its competitors.