OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature a unique screen design that can accurately detect touch input even when it’s wet. This innovative technology, known as the “Rain Water Touch” feature, utilizes specialized algorithms and a dedicated chip to determine the location and timing of finger touches on the screen, as reported by 9to5Google.

In a video shared on Weibo by OnePlus, the company demonstrates the impressive capabilities of this feature. The video showcases a comparison between the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro, with both devices being exposed to pouring water. While the touchscreen on the iPhone struggled to function properly due to the water, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro seamlessly responded to touch input, highlighting a significant advantage over current smartphone models, including premium offerings from Apple and Samsung.

Recognizing the common issue faced by users when attempting to unlock a wet iPhone, OnePlus aims to address this frustration with their new technology. The video effectively conveys the improved user experience offered by the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro’s “Rain Water Touch” feature.

Although the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to launch in China on August 16th, there is no official announcement regarding its availability in the US. However, OnePlus has previously released variations of its phones for different markets, which suggests that this technology could potentially be featured in the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 12. The leaked images of the OnePlus 12 bear a striking resemblance to the device showcased at the end of the aforementioned video.