CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Introduces “Rain Water Touch” Feature

The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will feature a unique screen design that can accurately detect touch input even when it’s wet. This innovative technology, known as the “Rain Water Touch” feature, utilizes specialized algorithms and a dedicated chip to determine the location and timing of finger touches on the screen, as reported by 9to5Google.

In a video shared on Weibo by OnePlus, the company demonstrates the impressive capabilities of this feature. The video showcases a comparison between the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro, with both devices being exposed to pouring water. While the touchscreen on the iPhone struggled to function properly due to the water, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro seamlessly responded to touch input, highlighting a significant advantage over current smartphone models, including premium offerings from Apple and Samsung.

Recognizing the common issue faced by users when attempting to unlock a wet iPhone, OnePlus aims to address this frustration with their new technology. The video effectively conveys the improved user experience offered by the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro’s “Rain Water Touch” feature.

Although the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is set to launch in China on August 16th, there is no official announcement regarding its availability in the US. However, OnePlus has previously released variations of its phones for different markets, which suggests that this technology could potentially be featured in the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 12. The leaked images of the OnePlus 12 bear a striking resemblance to the device showcased at the end of the aforementioned video.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Future of Digital Health: Exploring the Potential of Global mHealth Solutions

Aug 15, 2023
News

Razer Moray IEM Earphones: Design, Comfort, and Sound Quality

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Exploring the Growth of Smart Home Technology in the Middle East and Africa

Aug 15, 2023

You missed

News

The Future of Digital Health: Exploring the Potential of Global mHealth Solutions

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Discovery of an Irradiated Low-Mass Companion

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Bristol Myers Squibb Develops Algorithm to Identify Patients with Heart Condition

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Rumors Circulate About the PS5 Slim

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments