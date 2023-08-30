Welcome to the Year of Android Tablets with the OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad is here and it’s making waves in the world of Android tablets. With high-end specs and a midrange price, this device is a welcome addition to the market. Priced at $429.99 ($50 off), it offers great value for money.

Measuring at 11.6 inches, the OnePlus Pad is cheaper than its competitors from Google, Apple, and Samsung, but it doesn’t compromise on features. It comes with a quad-speaker system and a pixel-dense LCD display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The 7:5 aspect ratio makes it comfortable to use in both landscape and portrait mode. It also boasts 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a powerful MediaTek chip for smooth performance.

While the OnePlus Pad may not integrate seamlessly with other device ecosystems or offer the same software features as Apple or Samsung tablets, it makes up for it with its impressive specifications. And let’s not forget the stylish green color option.

In addition to the OnePlus Pad, the third-gen Echo Show 5 from Amazon is also worth considering. It’s a compact smart speaker that provides all the expected features of an Alexa-equipped speaker. The third-gen model offers improved performance, better mics, and a redesigned speaker system for better clarity. You can currently get it on sale for $64.99 ($25 off) with a free Sengled smart bulb.

Lastly, for Nintendo Switch gamers, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale for just $49.87 (about $20 off) at Amazon and Walmart. This game is the highly anticipated follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and offers a captivating open-world RPG experience.

In conclusion, the OnePlus Pad, the third-gen Echo Show 5, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are all fantastic products worth considering. Whether you’re in need of a powerful Android tablet, a compact smart speaker, or an immersive gaming experience, these deals offer great value for your money.

