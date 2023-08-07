OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Set to Launch on August 16

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Ace 2 Pro, on August 16. The China President, Li Jie, made the announcement on Weibo, revealing that the new device will offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the Ace 2.

The Ace 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. One notable enhancement is the new architecture of its VC cooling system, which will increase the total area of heat-dissipating materials to over 9,000 sq.mm. This design improvement will help maintain optimal performance even during demanding tasks.

In terms of memory, the Ace 2 Pro will impress with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Additionally, users will have access to a whopping 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This memory combination exceeds what is typically found in most smartphones, even surpassing dedicated gaming phones. With such vast storage and memory capacities, users can expect a smooth and seamless experience.

While the exact price of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has not yet been revealed, it is anticipated to be announced in ten days’ time. For those eager to learn more about the device’s features and specifications, the official launch on August 16 will provide all the necessary details.

OnePlus enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the Ace 2 Pro. With its powerful chipset, efficient cooling system, and impressive memory capacities, the device is set to deliver a true flagship experience.