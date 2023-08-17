OnePlus Ace 2 Pro: A Powerful Flagship with Promising Features

OnePlus has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Ace 2 Pro. Although currently available only in China, this device showcases some exciting new features that may be seen in future OnePlus handsets.

The Ace 2 Pro appears to be the most advanced OnePlus smartphone on the market. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering variants with 12GB or 24GB of RAM and 256GB or 1TB of internal storage. This powerful hardware ensures smooth performance and ample storage space.

Design-wise, the Ace 2 Pro follows the footsteps of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, maintaining a familiar aesthetic for fans of the brand.

One of the standout features of the device is its stunning 6.74-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with a 150W wired charging support, NFC capabilities, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The screen is also rain-friendly, making it suitable for use in wet conditions.

On the camera front, the Ace 2 Pro features a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony’s IMX890 sensor, delivering impressive image quality. Complementing the main camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. Selfie enthusiasts will also appreciate the 16-megapixel front camera dedicated to capturing the perfect self-portraits.

While the device lacks wireless charging and water resistance certification, OnePlus made these compromises to keep the price attractive for consumers. Speaking of price, the Ace 2 Pro is an excellent deal in China, with the base model starting at around $410 and the highest spec model available for just $550.

While the prospect of the Ace 2 Pro being released outside of China remains uncertain, OnePlus has previously announced that there will not be another T-series phone in 2023. Since OnePlus introduced the Ace Pro as the OnePlus 10T outside of China, the Ace 2 Pro may remain exclusive to China unless OnePlus changes its plans.