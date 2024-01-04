OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R Users in India Can Now Enjoy the Latest OxygenOS 14 Update

OnePlus has recently rolled out the stable version of OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, to compatible phones worldwide, including several OnePlus models in India. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the stable OS update is available for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India.

The OxygenOS 14 update, which was announced in September 2023, introduces several exciting features and enhancements. One notable addition is the Trinity Engine, which is designed to enhance performance and optimize the user experience. Additionally, the update brings the updated Aquamorphic Design 2.0, refreshing the UI’s look.

In separate community posts, OnePlus announced that the stable version of OxygenOS 14 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India. The update is being released in a phased manner, so it may take some time for all users to receive it. However, users can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > About device > Check for Updates.

It is important to note that before downloading and installing the update, users should ensure that their phones have at least 5GB of available storage and a minimum of 30 percent battery.

The official changelog for OxygenOS 14 highlights some of the new features and improvements. One notable addition is the File Dock feature, which allows users to easily drag and drop content between applications and devices. The update also introduces Content Extraction, a convenient feature that recognizes and extracts text and visual content from the screen with a single tap.

Moreover, OnePlus has enhanced photo and video-related permission management to prioritize user security and privacy. The Shelf feature has also been upgraded, offering more widget recommendations. Additionally, OxygenOS 14 optimizes performance, enhances system stability, accelerates app launch speed, and provides smoother on-device animations. It also introduces app-specific refresh rate support.

With Aquamorphic Design 2.0, the UI becomes more vibrant and visually appealing, with refreshed colors. The update even includes Aquamorphic ringtones and notification sounds.

It’s worth mentioning that both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R originally shipped with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0.

FAQs

1. How can OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India get the OxygenOS 14 update?

The OxygenOS 14 update is being rolled out in a phased manner. Users can check for the update manually by going to Settings > About device > Check for Updates.

2. What are the new features introduced in OxygenOS 14?

OxygenOS 14 brings the Trinity Engine to enhance performance, updates the Aquamorphic Design to version 2.0 for a refreshed UI look, and introduces features like File Dock and Content Extraction.

3. Are there any prerequisites for installing the OxygenOS 14 update?

Before downloading and installing the update, users must ensure that their phones have at least 5GB of available storage and a minimum of 30 percent battery.

4. Does the update improve security and privacy?

Yes, OxygenOS 14 enhances photo and video-related permission management to increase security and privacy for OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R users in India.