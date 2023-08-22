OnePlus 10 Pro Receives New Software Update with Security Patch

OnePlus has released a new software update for its flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest update, OxygenOS 13.1.0.591, was announced on the OnePlus community forums and is now being rolled out to users in India. This update brings several improvements and fixes to enhance the user experience.

One of the notable features of this update is the integration of the August 2023 Android security patch. This is an important addition as it enhances the overall security of the device, protecting it from potential vulnerabilities. Users can now feel more confident about the safety of their OnePlus 10 Pro.

Furthermore, this update addresses a specific issue where the dial pad might not be accessible during phone calls. This problem has been resolved, ensuring that users can easily access the dial pad when needed. This fix will greatly improve the usability of the device during phone conversations.

The update is approximately 842.46MB in size, so users are advised to connect to a stable Wi-Fi network before initiating the download. OnePlus has already started the rollout, but initially, only a small percentage of users will receive the update. However, the wider rollout is expected to happen in the coming days, reaching all users of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

In the case that the update does not resolve the issue with the dial-pad accessibility, users in India can submit bug reports by following a simple procedure. They can open the Google Dialer and type *#800#, which will bring up a menu where they can submit their bug reports. For users in other regions, they have the option to provide their feedback directly in the OnePlus community’s announcement thread or submit a form.

Overall, this software update brings significant improvements to the OnePlus 10 Pro, enhancing its security and resolving the dial pad issue. OnePlus continues to prioritize user satisfaction by actively addressing and fixing potential bugs and issues that may arise.

